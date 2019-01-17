The family requests privacy following the musician’s apparent suicide

Published 2:56 PM, January 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The family of Razorback drummer Brian Velasco requested police to stop their probe into the musician’s death, issuing a waiver to an investigation into possible foul play.

Manila Police District’s spokesperson Supt. Carlo Magno Manuel told the Inquirer on Thursday, January 17, that the family issued the waiver through a representative.

Manuel also said that they didn’t want an autopsy, and that they wanted to pull Velasco’s body out of the funeral parlor immediately.

Velasco, 41, died of apparent suicide on Monday, January 16, and live streamed the act on Facebook. The video has since been taken down.

Velasco’s loved ones have since taken to social media to express their shock and grief. Among them are Velasco’s fellow musicians Ebe Dancel, Ogie Alcasid, Nicole Asensio, and Basti Artadi, and his band Razorback, which posted on their official Facebook page saying “our hearts are broken…we love you and we will always miss you Bri.” – Rappler.com