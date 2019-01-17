But the actor has also reportedly filed a petition to be recognized as a Filipino citizen which, if granted, would render deportation cases moot

MANILA, Philippines – Sorry doesn’t always seem to cut it, especially when a government agency such as the Bureau of Immigration is involved.

Immigration Spokesperson Dana Sandoval told Rappler on Thursday, January 17, that the bureau’s intelligence division is holding a “background verification” on actor Tony Labrusca, who made news after he shouted at an immigration officer upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport early January.

“It’s procedural,” Immigration Spokesperson Dana Sandoval said, adding that the intelligence division “conducts background verification on foreigners who are subject of news reports.”

Sandoval declined to discuss any specific probe bring done by the intelligence division. She did confirm, however, that there were no pending charges against Labrusca.

She added that an investigation into any possible immigration violations also doesn’t automatically lead to a deportation case.

The Philippine News Agency, citing Immigration Deputy Commissioner Tomas Javier, reported that a “deportation case is being pushed against” the actor.

Javier, the PNA said, cited Labrusca’s alleged lack of a permit to work in the Philippines as a basis for possible deportation. Javier also said there was still no charge sheet against Labrusca and that the recommendation for deportation was still being checked by the bureau's legal division.

At the same time, Javier noted that Labrusca had recently filed a petition to be recognized as a Filipino citizen. If this petition is granted, the probe and any possible deportation case would then be rendered moot and academic.

The Glorious actor earlier apologized for lashing out against the immigration officer. His outburst prompted the BI to remind the public of limits to the so-called Balikbayan privileges. – Rappler.com