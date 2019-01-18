Marian says she and Dingdong are still undecided on the name of their second child

Published 10:59 AM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera is unfazed with the challenges she's experiencing with her second pregnancy, saying this is all part of motherhood and her "dream" of having more children.

Marian shared the challenges of her second pregnancy said in a press conference in Thursday, January 17, for Nido 3+. She and daughter Zia are the new Nido 3+ ambassadors

She said the baby was very "makulit (playful)" and kicked a lot, and that she had told husband Dingdong Dantes about it.

"Hindi lang feel. Minsan na sobra na parang, 'Anak' (Not just. feel. Sometimes it's like, 'Baby')," she said, relaying how she was trying to teach the baby to behave while still in her womb.

"Sabi ko nga kay Dong, ah dad, nasa tiyan pa lang siya, times two na siya ni Zia.' What more 'pag lumabas pa siya (I told Dong, ah dad, he's still in my belly and he's already times two of Zia. What more when he comes out)," she said.

Marian said while challenging, the experience was "priceless."

"Pero okay nga lang. Sabi ko, priceless naman. Lalaki at lalaki din naman sila at matatapos 'yung pagiging bata nila. So, alam mo iyon ang mahalaga sa akin at ito talaga 'yung pangarap ko, ang magkaroon ng maraming anak," she said.

(But it's okay. I said it's priceless. They'll grow up and then they won't be kids anymore. So you know, that's what's important to me and this has always been my dream, to have more children.)

She said they were choosing from two names for their son, though she's fine with either name.

"Pero tinitimbang pa at humihingi pa daw siya [Dingdong] kay Lord ng sign kung ano sa dalawa na 'yun (We're still weighing it and he said he's still asking for a sign from the Lord on which of the two names to use)."

She also said that this time around, she was able to spend less for the baby and will be able to use some of the stuff during her pregnancy with Zia.

Asked if having two children would be enough, Marian said she was definitely aiming for one more child.

Social media account

Dingdong and Marian recently made their own videos for their family YouTube account. When asked, Maria said she and Dingdong would not let Zia have her own Instagram account while still a child.

"Nagdecide kami ng asawa ko na na definitely no. Paglaki na lang, siya na lang (My husband and decided definitely no. When she grows up, she can have her own social media account)," she said.

As for their famly YouTube channel, Marian said they were acting on the request of their fans with whom with want to share their "happy moments" as a family.

"Kasi bago namin gawin 'yun, ang dami namin natatanggap na direct messages na sana i-share naman namin 'yung mga behind the scenes namin na hindi kami artista and everything. Nagpag-isipan namin ni Dong na bakit nga hindi? Eh dahilan naman sila na nabuo ang DongYan," he said.

(Even before we created that [YouTube channel], we've been receiving so many direct messages if we can share behind the scenes, not as actors and everything. Dong and I thought about it and we said why not? After all, they are the reason why DongYan was formed.)

The actress is currently doing the show Sunday Pinasaya and Tadhana before going on maternity leave. – Rappler.com