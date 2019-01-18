We can't wait to see Quasimodo, Esmeralda, and Frollo come alive on the big screen!

Published 4:13 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Along with Aladdin, Dumbo, and The Lion King, childhood classic Hunchback of Notre Dame is joining Disney's upcoming live-action reboot roster.



The 1996 animated film is being adapted for the big screen as a live-action musical, entitled Hunchback.

Tony award-winning playwright David Henry Wang will be film’s main writer, with Alan Menken (Wicked, Godspell) and Stephen Schwartz (Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin) returning to spearhead the musical department.

Film production company Mandeville, which also produced 2017's Beauty and the Beast, along with Josh Gad, will hold executive producer positions.

The film’s official cast and production timeline have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com