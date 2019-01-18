The actress tries 5 different kinds of sinigang

Published 6:11 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Whether it makes her as “pinoy as pinoy can get” or not, one thing’s for sure Liza Soberano didn’t lie when she said she “looooves” sinigang – and there is now a video to prove it.

In the video posted by film studio Black Sheep, Liza puts on a blindfold as her onscreen partner Enrique Gil feeds her 5 different kinds of the classic Filipino dish – from the easy to guess ones like sinigang na hipon, to the more unusual ones like sinigang na sinangag.

True sinigang lover that she is, Liza managed to guess 4 out of the 5 dishes.

Liza first declared her love for the staple Filipino dish in a tweet where she responded to the criticisms of her being cast in the historical fantasy series Bagani.

In March 2018, critics questioned the casting of actors of foreign descent, including Liza and Enrique, as characters in a world inspired by pre-colonial Philippines. In particular, people were irked by the idea that the actors appeared to have had their skin tone darkened by makeup for the show.

Liza, whose mother is American, defended herself and her Filipino-ness by posting a now famous tweet.

“And who says we’re not pinoy? My father is full Filipino. I was raised by two Filipinos since the age of 4. I looooove sinigang I think that’s as Pinoy as Pinoy can get,” she said.

Liza and Enrique are starring in an upcoming film Alone/Together, which is set to hit cinemas in the first quarter of 2019. – Rappler.com