Biographical drama 'Tolkien' starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins will share stories on the renowned writer's early years

Published 7:44 PM, January 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ever wonder what kind of life the amazing brain behind the world-famous Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit novel series led?

Wonder no more, because a biographical drama on the legendary English author and poet will be officially gracing movie screens in May 2019.

The Fox Searchlight film will be directed by Finnish director Dome Karukoski, and will have Nicholas Hoult starring as J.R.R. Tolkien, and Lily Collins as Edith Bratt, Tolkien’s love who is said to have inspired the princess characters in the LOTR series.

The movie entitled Tolkien is written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford. According to Deadline, it will explore the orphaned writer’s earlier years as he seeks love, inspiration, and friendship within fellow outcasts in his school, right before World War I.

The film will also shed light on how these experiences helped evoke the inspiration for his world-famous books.

Tolkien will premiere in theaters on May 10, 2019. – Rappler.com