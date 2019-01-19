The couple posts photos of their second daughter on Instagram

Published 11:30 AM, January 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Andi Manzano and GP Reyes welcomed their new baby girl Corazon Amelia early morning on Saturdy, January 19, after what Andi described as “a tough, challenging and long delivery.”

“So much emotions but totally worth it. I love this tiny human so much. She’s here,” Andi wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn.

GP also posted about the birth on his Instagram, sharing that labor was induced at 3 pm, and that she was delivered at 1:09 am.

He then thanked their medical team, and Andi, who he called his warrior and hero.

“You only made me fall deeper in love with you,” he said.

Corazon Amelia is Andi and GP’s second child. Their firstborn daughter, 3-year-old social media superstar Olivia was born in 2015. – Rappler.com