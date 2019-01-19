Jesus and his brother, Kris Aquino’s former business manager Nicko, post a photo from the Hall of Justice in Quezon City

Published 1:56 PM, January 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jesus Falcis has insisted on the gravity of the "death threat" that Kris Aquino had made against his brother, Nicko, even after the latter had said she was merely bluffing when she made the remark.

On Instagram on January 19, Jesus posted a photo of him and Nicko, tagging the location at the Hall of Justice in Quezon City. A second photo shows a man appearing to file documents at the same location.

In the caption, Jesus posted about how he and his brother have always stood up to bullies.

“Growing up as gay people, we were bullied but we have always stood up against our bullies. This is no exception,” he said.

“A death threat is a death threat. We have to protect our life and security from the crazy rich and powerful,” he added. At the end of the post, he added the following hashtags: “#Justice,” “#GraveThreats,” and “#RevisedPenalCode.”

In a statement issued on behalf of their family in November 2018, Jesus said that Kris allegedly made grave threats against Nicko.

Nicko also said that Kris made grave threats against him when he filed a counter affidavit responding to Kris’ qualified theft complaints against him.

The grave threats were allegedly made during a phone conversation while Nicko was abroad – a supposed audio recording of which was leaked online in January.

In the recording, a woman who sounds like Kris can be heard telling the person on the other end, “'Wag ka nang bumalik sa Pilipinas, nadinig mo…. Papapatay ka ng pamilya ko. You know what’s wrong with me? May lupus ako, Nicko!”

(Don’t return to the Philippines, do you hear me…. My family will have you killed. You know what’s wrong with me? I have lupus, Nicko!)

After the leak, Kris posted on Instagram, apparently referencing the recording. In her post, she said that she and the person on the other end of the call both knew she was bluffing when she made the threatening statements.

“Alam naman nya binubwisit ko lang ang life niya that Sept 27 (He knows I was just annoying him on September 27),” she said, explaining that she could not have made good on any threats because at the time, she and her brother, former president Noynoy Aquino, were not on good terms, and that her “meek and mild, simple, super prayerful sisters” wouldn’t cause anyone harm.

Kris sued Nicko for 44 counts of qualified theft in October 2018. Nicko then submitted his counter-affidavit in January. Kris filed separate cyber libel charges against Jesus in November, based on statements he made criticizing Aquino to defend his brother. – Rappler.com