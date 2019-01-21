How did you react to the news?

January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, January 21, the House panel approved a bill that lowers the age of criminal responsibility in the Philippines from 15 to 9 years old.

This move by the government has drawn blatant expressions of dismay and disapproval by many, local celebrities and artists included.

Here's what a few of them had to say:

Dingdong Dantes

Agree ako sa iyo, @ChelDiokno! Crucial stage ang childhood and adolescence to one's development. These are periods where psychological, emotional, social and physical aspects are strongly influenced by the surroundings and are formed. https://t.co/SaTLxEdYZC — Dingdong Dantes (@iamdongdantes) January 20, 2019

2.... Instead of focusing on criminalizing children, the government should invest more on creating an enabling environment that will allow young people to be productive members of the society. https://t.co/SaTLxEdYZC — Dingdong Dantes (@iamdongdantes) January 20, 2019

Jim Paredes

Theory is something he thought up. Where are the facts to prove this? Show us numbers. Meanwhile our duwag idiotic congress hardly debated this They just gave the President what he wanted. — Jim (@Jimparedes) January 21, 2019

Kip Oebanda

If 9 year-olds are "fully aware" are smart like adults in crime, how come we never or rarely see white collar crimes from kids? How come it's always theft or drugs that are usually run by adults?



It's like the kids don't know what they're doing and the problem is the environment — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) January 21, 2019

Guys, 9 years-old alam na ang krimen. Ano ang memories niyo noong 9 years-old kayo? Sa akin:

-Grade 3 ako noon, class escort

-Sa PE tinuruan kung paano mag-tinikling

-Pamato ko sa teks si Blob

-Nag-improve ang arithmetic ko

-Patintero sa kalsada



Pero wala akong alam sa mundo. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) January 20, 2019

The congress that refuses abortion on the grounds of "right to life of children" are willing to criminalize them nine years later.



You know how quick 9 years is? 9 years ago:

-Love the way You Lie came out

-Tangled came out

-First year of Obama

-Lady Gaga dressed up in meat — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) January 19, 2019

Bullet Dumas

