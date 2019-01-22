The actor challenges the basher after it calls them 'mag-amang bakla'

MANILA, Philippines – Piolo Pascual challenged an online basher to fistfight after the latter called him and his son "mag-amang bakla (gay father and son)."

Piolo, 42, made the "challenge" in the comments section of an Instagram post featuring himself and 21-year-old son Iñigo after finishing a run in Jakarta. Instagram user @superleovi had made the comment on the Sunday, January 20 post.

@superleovi seemingly accepted Piolo's challenge and even asked where they should meet.

Piolo's followers, including his nephew Benjamin Alves, also defended him. Others, on the other hand, just told him to ignore the basher.

This is not the first time for Piolo to speak up over controversies involving his son. He previously spoke up after malicious reports involving picture of himself and Iñigo.

"Sa tagal ko ba naman sa industriya, papatol pa ba tayo? (I've been in the showbiz industry for a long time now, so should I even comment?)

“Ipinagkibit-balikat na lang yun at mas maraming may kuwentang gawin sa buhay kaysa pumatol,” he said. (I just shrug it off because there are more worthwhile things to do than to react to critics.) – Rappler.com