Thank you for the music, indeed!

Published 4:11 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – New music from favorite 70's Swedish music group, ABBA? Gimme gimme gimme!

After 35 years, the timeless dance-pop quartet is blessing generations of fans with two new studio-recorded songs, titled “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.”



Both songs are for an upcoming digital avatar tour called the "Virtual Abba" experience, in collaboration with American Idol creator Simon Fuller.

What can excited listeners expect from the two new singles?

“One of the songs is a pop tune, very danceable,” ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus said. “The other is more timeless, more reflective, that is all I will say. It is Nordic sad, but happy at the same time."

Fellow ABBA member Benny Andersson also talked about the experience of reuniting with the whole gang in the studio. "We had such a good time, we really, really did, we were all back to where we ended, having fun," he said.

"It was just like no time had passed, we all felt that and we were all happy about feeling that.”

A representative for the group told Variety that he hopes for a late 2019 release for both songs.

The popular Swedish band, composed of Agnetha Fältskog, Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, got together in 1972.

Since then, their contagious hit songs and dance anthems, "Dancing Queen," "The Winner Takes It All," "Mamma Mia," "Super Trouper," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!," "Money, Money, Money," "Thank You For the Music," "Honey Honey." "Take A Chance On Me," among others, have lasted decades after the band split in 1982. – Rappler.com