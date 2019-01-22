FULL LIST: Oscars 2019 nominees
MANILA, Philippines – The list you've been waiting for is finally here. Which of your favorite films will take home the prestigious Oscars trophy?
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Supporting Actress
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Foreign Language Film
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Cold War (Poland)
- Never Look Away (Germany)
- Roma (Mexico)
- Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Animated Feature
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Actor
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best Director
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Adam McKay, Vice
Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite lead the Oscars pack with 10 nominations each, followed by Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born with 8 nominations.
The officially host-less 91st Academy Awards show is happening on February 24 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com