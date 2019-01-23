The 11-year-old returns for the show's all-star season

Published 2:55 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Hale just made history as the first contestant to receive the Golden Buzzer twice on America’s Got Talent.

The 11-year-old Fil-Am powerhouse received the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel when she performed Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” as a contestant on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, the show’s all-star season.

“When people show up on this show the level of competition is that much higher. Just by the title, you are amongst champions. You show up and you rip the ceiling off of this theater, you really do,” Howie said.

“You know what? That was your fight song, and if I can do anything, I’m gonna help you win this fight,” he added before hitting the buzzer, leaving Angelica in happy tears.

Getting the Golden Buzzer means Angelica automatically advances to the next round of the competition.

Angelica first wowed the judges when she joined season 12 of the talent show in 2017, soaring through the competition for a second place finish.

She got her first Golden Buzzer during that season from judge Chris Hardwick, after she performed Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.”

America’s Got Talent: The Champions premiered on January 7. The show features winners, finalists, and standouts from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent, as well as other Got Talent shows around the world. Other contestants include singer Susan Boyle, comedian Preacher Lawson, and opera singer Paul Potts. – Rappler.com