'At this point, masaya ako,' says Jessy who sees 2019 as a 'crucial' year for her

Published 11:50 AM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The past years have been an emotional roller coaster for Jessy Mendiola. After enduring online criticism and bashing, and going through bouts of depression, the actress said that she's doing much better these days.

"Siyempre hindi ko naman masasabi na 100% akong okay. May mga moments...lahat naman tayo. But masasabi ko ngayon at this point, masaya ako," Jessy told reporters after the press conference of the movie 'Tol on Tuesday, January 22.

(Of course I cannot say I'm totally 100% okay. There are moments.. all of us go through it. But I can say now at this point, I'm very happy.)

"I'm taking it easy day by day. Masaya ako na sunod-sunod 'yung mga pelikula ko. God is good. Alam niya kung kailan ibibigay sa iyo 'yung blessing na para sa iyo (I'm very happy that movie projects are coming in. God is good. He knows when to give the blessing that is meant for you)," said Jessy, who recently starred in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry The Girl in the Orange Dress.

Jessy was also asked about boyfriend Luis Manzano's defense when trolls criticized her online. Luis has been known to reply to bashers.

"Pinagsasabihan ko na nga. Pero I think ginagawa niyang hobby iyon 'pag wala siyang magawa (I actually remind him to stop. But I think he does it as a hobby when he's not doing anything)," she said, sounding amused.

"Si Luis kasi naniniwala na kapag may isang bagay na ginawa sa iyo, ibabalik mo rin. So feel ko ganoon ang paniniwala niya kaya magpapatol siya. But sana huwag 'nyo seryosohin. Wala lang iyon sa kanya," Jessy added.

(Luis has this belief that if something was done to you, you have to counteract. So I feel that's is belief so he answers back. But I hope you won't take it too seriously with it. That's nothing to him.)

YouTube blog account

Aside from the movie Tol, which premieres on January 30, Jessy recently opened her own YouTube account, joining a list of celebrities such as Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera and sisters Alex Gonzaga, and Toni Gonzaga with their own channels.

She said the online bashing had "pushed" her to have her own Youtube channel.

"Gusto ko na makilala ako ng mga tao na hindi lang 'yung puro pangbabash sa akin or 'yung nakikita nila on TV. Or 'yung nakikita nila sa movies ko. Gusto na kilalanin ako as Jessy, as in kung ano 'yung ginagawa ko in real life (I want people to know me not just based on the bashing against me or what they see on TV. Or what they see in my movies. I want them to know me as Jessy, as in what I do in real life)," Jessy said.

She said that she and her team really wanted the videos to be very personal, which will focus on the people close to her and around her. As of this writing, her account has a few videos, including a two-part Japan trip with Luis.

Jessy said 2019 would be a "crucial" year for her.

"I think this year is all about big changes, big decisions. And I'm ready to decide whatever and wherever life takes me. Para sa akin, crucial ang year na ito for me (For me, this year is crucial). I'm 26 and I think it's about time that I make big decisions," she said. – Rappler.com