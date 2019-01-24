Two female audience members fell from the bleachers while singing and dancing during the show's opening segment, according to a joint statement of GMA Network and WBR Entertainment

Published 12:46 PM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – An audience member was killed and another injured after they fell from the bleachers during the taping of GMA 7 variety game show Wowowin on Tuesday, January 22.

In a joint statement published on GMA News Online on Wednesday, January 23, GMA Network and WBR Entertainment identified the fatality as Estrella Bognot and the injured audience member as Milagros Espiritu.

They said the incident happened during opening segment of the popular variety hosted by Willie Revillame, past 5 pm on Tuesday.

The statement said that based on the eyewitness account of Security Marshal Roel Batang, Bognot and Espiritu, who sat in the bleachers of the studio, "lost their balance while singing and dancing during the opening act."

"On account of the accident, Ms Espiritu suffered a fracture, while the head of Ms Bognot hit a fire extinguisher. They were immediately attended to by the in-house paramedic of WBR Entertainment and rushed to nearby Delgado Hospital," the statement said.

"WBR Entertainment and GMA Network deeply commiserate with, and extended immediate assistance to, the families and loved ones of the victims," it added.

It was not the first time for Willie's show to figure in a tragic accident. In 2006, 73 people were killed in a stampede that happened while audience members were lined up while waiting to get into the Ultra for the first anniversary of the wildly popular Wowowee. – Rappler.com