Ariana Grande reveals new album’s tracklist and release date
MANILA, Philippines – Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot sweeter for Arianators.
Pop superstar Ariana Grande's newest album, titled after her hit single "Thank U, Next," is officially set for a February 8, 2019 release.
The hype train continues as Ariana took to Instagram and Twitter to share the good news on Wednesday, January 23, as well as the much-awaited album's complete tracklist.
feb 8 pic.twitter.com/3O5qM9tXF7— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2019
The tracklist is as follows:
- "Imagine"
- "Needy"
- "NASA"
- "Bloodline"
- "Fake Smile"
- "Bad Idea"
- "Make Up"
- "Ghostin"
- "In My Head"
- "7 Rings"
- "Thank U, Next"
- "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored"
Her latest studio album comes as a surprise to many, as her 4th album, Sweetener, was released less than a year ago in August 2018.
The successful title track of the upcoming album, "Thank U, Next" was released last November 3, along with its well-loved rom-com-themed music video, which debuted on November 30.
Her second single, “7 Rings,” dropped on January 18.
Ariana is definitely on a roll, as she is also nominated for two Grammy Awards this year, under the "Best Pop Solo Performance" category for "God Is a Woman" and "Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. – Rappler.com