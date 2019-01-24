A surprise Valentine's treat from Ariana Grande? Thank u, yes!

Published 6:45 PM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot sweeter for Arianators.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande's newest album, titled after her hit single "Thank U, Next," is officially set for a February 8, 2019 release.

The hype train continues as Ariana took to Instagram and Twitter to share the good news on Wednesday, January 23, as well as the much-awaited album's complete tracklist.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Imagine"

"Needy"

"NASA"

"Bloodline"

"Fake Smile"

"Bad Idea"

"Make Up"

"Ghostin"

"In My Head"

"7 Rings"

"Thank U, Next"

"Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored"

Her latest studio album comes as a surprise to many, as her 4th album, Sweetener, was released less than a year ago in August 2018.

The successful title track of the upcoming album, "Thank U, Next" was released last November 3, along with its well-loved rom-com-themed music video, which debuted on November 30.

Her second single, “7 Rings,” dropped on January 18.

Ariana is definitely on a roll, as she is also nominated for two Grammy Awards this year, under the "Best Pop Solo Performance" category for "God Is a Woman" and "Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. – Rappler.com