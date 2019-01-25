'Hello My Love' is the boys' first studio track as a group in 8 years!

Published 12:13 PM, January 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The boy band of our earlier years is back, with a new catchy single to boot.

Popular Irish music group Westlife has made a well-received comeback with the release of their newest track “Hello My Love”, the band's first single as a group in 8 years.

The new single ‘Hello My Love’ is out now! Stream and download here: https://t.co/JPRqqHbg7A pic.twitter.com/eKZr45ik1i — Westlife (@westlifemusic) January 22, 2019

Since its official release on the group's official Youtube page on Monday, January 21, the music video has raked in over 5 million views.

The heartwarming, head-bopping pop tune was co-written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac.

And if this surprise isn't enough for the band's fans, the boys also announced that a new studio album is in the works, ready for a late 2019 release.

Westlife is comprised of members Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, and Kian Egan. The band debuted in 1998 and officially disbanded in 2012.

Some of their popular hits include “My Love”, “I Lay My Love On You”, “Uptown Girl,” “Seasons In the Sun,” “I Have a Dream,” and “Swear It Again." – Rappler.com