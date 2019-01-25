Robin says he has no plans of joining politics

Published 5:20 PM, January 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Robin Padilla said that he initially was not supposed to play the role of former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa in the biopic due to other important matters he was taking care of.

In an interview after a press conference on Thursday, January 24, Robin said that he was in talks with boxer-Senator Manny Pacquiao about the movie in July. After sometime, however, Jake Joson, one of Manny's staff, talked to him again about doing the movie. At that time, Robin was already busy helping campaign for the Bangsamoro election.

"Nung nangangampanya na ako ng BOL, tinawagan ako ni Jake, kinidnap ako niyan eh. Sabi niya, usap tayo. Sabi ko 'Pare, election na ng Bangsamoro. Hindi ko na magagawa iyan. Sana ginawa natin iyan nung September. Eh, alam mo na, usapan ng magkakaibigan, hindi na ako nakatanggi kay General Bato.

(I was already campaigning for the BOL when I got a call from Jake. He kidnapped me. He told me let's talk. I told him, 'Bro, it's already elections for the Bangsamoro, I won't be able to do that movie anymore. We should have done this last September. But you know, talk among friends, I was not able to say no to General Bato.)

"Pero ang dami kong binigay ng ibang artista. Unang-una na diyan si Coco Martin na binigay ko diyan," he said. (But I gave a lot of artists' names. On top of that was Coco Martin.)

Robin also said some other actors like his nephew Daniel were also mentioned as possible stars for the movie.

No political plans

Robin also took the opportunity to clarify that he has no plans of entering politics, despite his name being mentioned in surveys as a top contender for the Senate.

"Isa lang ang politiko sa pamilya at si Rommel na iyon," he said of his brother. "Si [Kuya] Rommel ay tatakbong congressman. Eh against tayo sa [political] dynasty, mahirap naman po ako mismo, hindi susunod. Practice what you preach."

(There's only one politician in the family and that is Rommel. Rommel is set to run for congressman. We're against a [political] dynasty. And it would be hard for me not to follow that myself. Practice what you preach.)

The actor added in jest: "Hindi ako puwede diyan. Wala akong pasensya. Kailangan doon may pasensya ako. Gusto mo ba na may binubugbog ako sa Senate?"

(I am not for that. I have no patience. You need a lot of patience for that. Do you want me to be flogging someone in the Senate?)

When asked if the movie will be able to help Bato in the survey, Robin confidently said that it was positive already.

"Sa akin pong palagay, makakatulong po 'yung pelikula na makilala po siya ng tao. Kasi sa usapin sino ba talaga siya? 'Pag binasa ng mga tao or nakinig lang ang mga tao sa alam n'yo na, hindi po siya makikilala."

(For me, the movie will help people know him. Because in the discussion about who he is, when people just read or simply listen to, you know what, they won't know him.)

Bato: The Gen Ronald dela Rosa Story is directed by Adolfo Alix Jr. – Rappler.com