SM Entertainment confirms that the two K-pop stars have broken up

Published 5:11 PM, January 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – We're sorry to have to break the news, but it's official: EXO's Kai and BLACKPINK's Jennie have ended their weeks-long relationship.

According to Soompi, SM Entertainment confirmed the breakup on Friday, January 25, saying, “It is true that Kai and Jennie have recently parted ways.”

No specific reason for the breakup was stated.

A media outlet revealed their relationship to the public on January 1, 2019.

Soompi cited a report by SBS funE that said the pair has decided to focus on their work, making this decision for their respective groups and fans.

“Kai and Jennie will do their best in their respective fields. They’ve agreed to support each other," the report added. – Rappler.com