Celebrities get their game face on as they compete in various sports at ‘Sunpiology’

Published 1:12 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The talents of Star Magic brought out their inner athletes once again for the 2019 Star Magic Games held on Friday, January 26.

Participants assembled as early as 7 pm for sportsfest called “Sunpiology 2019” at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The first part of the sportsfest was called “Sun vs Stars,” where celebs competed in fun games as well as various sports including basketball, volleyball, and badminton. They were divided into 5 teams inspired by Harry Potter: Slythegreen, Ravenblue, Gryffinred, Blackpuff, and the Dream Team.

Among the stars who participated were Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto, Donny Pangilinan, Kisses Delavin, Dominic Roque, Chokoleit, Vivoree, Ritz Azul, Nikki Valdez, Loisa Andalio, Diether Ocampo, Elmo Magalona, Chie Filomeno, Maris Racal, Iñigo Pascual, and of course, Piolo Pascual – the sportsfest’s namesake.

Check out scenes from this year’s Star Magic Games:

– Rappler.com