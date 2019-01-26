Did you get to catch your favorite South Korean girl group on their latest trip to Manila?

Published 2:02 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Popular South Korean girl group Momoland returned to Manila on Friday, January 25, for a highly-anticipated fan meeting at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Here are some photos and clips we've spotted online of the girls during their stay:

The girls are singing Only One You and we're in love #MOMOLANDinMANILA2019 #MOMOLAND pic.twitter.com/1rU9I6Dkof — K-Music Events (@KMusicEvents) January 25, 2019

Momoland had been to the Philippines in August and December 2018.

Did you catch them live? – Rappler.com