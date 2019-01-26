IN PHOTOS: Momoland back in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Popular South Korean girl group Momoland returned to Manila on Friday, January 25, for a highly-anticipated fan meeting at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Here are some photos and clips we've spotted online of the girls during their stay:
MOMOLAND live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum! #Momoland #MomolandPH pic.twitter.com/zwHjIUTF6k— SmartAranetaColiseum (@TheBigDome) January 25, 2019
[#모모랜드]— 모모랜드_MOMOLAND (@MMLD_Official) January 25, 2019
감동 가득한 하루를 만들어주셔서 감사해용 다시 만나는 그날까지 ADIOS~
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#MOMOLAND #혜빈 #연우 #제인 #태하 #나윤 #데이지 #주이 #아인 #낸시 pic.twitter.com/R1k5yqNTCi
Momoland at @TheBigDome pic.twitter.com/UMGjKFDN0d— Manila Concert Scene (@manilaconcerts) January 25, 2019
Momoland performed @YengPLUGGEDin's hit "Salamat" during their fan meeting at @TheBigDome @MMLD_Official pic.twitter.com/S8nFUMyxSG— Manila Concert Scene (@manilaconcerts) January 25, 2019
Can't Nobody hold these girl crushes down #MOMOLANDinMANILA2019 #MOMOLAND pic.twitter.com/CYehBNlMJ7— K-Music Events (@KMusicEvents) January 25, 2019
The girls are back AND they're singing Havana #MOMOLANDinMANILA2019 #MOMOLAND pic.twitter.com/c5q11iimkm— K-Music Events (@KMusicEvents) January 25, 2019
The girls are singing Only One You and we're in love #MOMOLANDinMANILA2019 #MOMOLAND pic.twitter.com/1rU9I6Dkof— K-Music Events (@KMusicEvents) January 25, 2019
Time for a sexy cover of Something by Girl's Day #MOMOLANDinMANILA2019 #MOMOLAND pic.twitter.com/RryxUN3svu— K-Music Events (@KMusicEvents) January 25, 2019
Power vocal JOOE! She slayed that Grenade cover#MOMOLANDinMANILA2019 #MOMOLAND #JOOE pic.twitter.com/aKYoADDdCn— K-Music Events (@KMusicEvents) January 25, 2019
[#태하]— 모모랜드_MOMOLAND (@MMLD_Official) January 25, 2019
See You Again Philippine
Philippine Merries Mahal Kita️
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#모모랜드 #MOMOLAND #TAEHA pic.twitter.com/FZwDimQ9Ub
Momoland had been to the Philippines in August and December 2018.
Did you catch them live? – Rappler.com