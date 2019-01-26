Does this mean Queen Mia Thermopolis is bringing us back to Genovia? Shut up!

Published 3:51 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Our foot just popped.

The Queen of Genovia herself, Anne Hathaway, has bestowed upon us and Genovia's citizens a piece of wonderful news – that a 3rd Princess Diaries film is in the works, with its official script finally complete.

According to CBS News, Anne revealed the majestic secret on TV show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, January 25.

“There is a script for the third movie,” Anne divulged to Andy and the audience.

"I want to do it, Julie Andrews wants to do it, Deborah Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It's just we don't want to do it unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it."

"It's just as important to us as it is to you. And we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it," Anne added.

This would be the third in the Princess Diaries film franchise, following Princess Diaries (2001) and Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement (2004).

Both movies were directed by the late Garry Marshall, who died in July 2016. – Rappler.com