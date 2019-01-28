FULL LIST: Winners, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The Screen Actors Guild awards night was held on Monday, January 28 (Sunday evening, January 27 in the US).
The SAG awards is the second biggest award show before the Academy Awards, which will take place on February 24.
A Star is Born is the heavy favorite to win the show, with nominations for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga as Best Actor and Actress, respectively.
WINNERS
Best Esemble Cast: Black Panther
Best Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Actress: Glenn Close, The Wife
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Best Actor for TV or Miniseries: Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Best Actress for TV or Miniseries: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Best Actor for Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Actress for Drama Series: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best Actor for Comedy: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actress for Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Ensemble for Drama Series: This Is Us
Best Esemble for Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Glow
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Black Panther
Lifetime Achievement Award: Alan Alda
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
- Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Star Is Born
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
- Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace
- Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Alison Brie, GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Americans
- Better Call Saul
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ozark
- This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- GLOW
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
- Glow
- Marvel’s: Daredevil
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
- The Walking Dead
- Westworld
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
– Rappler.com