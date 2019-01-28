'Black Panther' wins Best Ensemble Cast

Published 11:03 AM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Screen Actors Guild awards night was held on Monday, January 28 (Sunday evening, January 27 in the US).

The SAG awards is the second biggest award show before the Academy Awards, which will take place on February 24.

A Star is Born is the heavy favorite to win the show, with nominations for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga as Best Actor and Actress, respectively.

WINNERS

Best Esemble Cast: Black Panther

Best Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody



Best Actress: Glenn Close, The Wife



Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book



Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place



Best Actor for TV or Miniseries: Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace



Best Actress for TV or Miniseries: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Best Actor for Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark



Best Actress for Drama Series: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve



Best Actor for Comedy: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Actress for Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Ensemble for Drama Series: This Is Us



Best Esemble for Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Glow



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Black Panther



Lifetime Achievement Award: Alan Alda

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role



Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Glow

Marvel’s: Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

