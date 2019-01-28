Pepe Smith's daughter Daisy confirms his death

Published 9:07 AM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and rock icon Pepe Smith died on Monday, January 28. He was 71.

The news was confirmed by his daugther Daisy Smith-Owen on Facebook.

"Thank you for everything papa bear ko. Thank you for being the best dad in the world. I know you're in the best place now, no more pains papa.. i will see you in few days. I love you to the moon and back."

More details have yet to be announced but the singer suffered a stroke back in 2017.

Smith is known for being part of the iconic group Juan dela Cruz band. – Rappler.com