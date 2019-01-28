Tributes for the rock legend pour in

Published 10:35 AM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Musicians paid tribute to rock icon Pepe Smith, who died on Monday, January 28 at 71.

The singer, best remembered for his stint with the Juan dela Cruz band suffered a stroke back in 2017 and had performed only a handful of times since. His family has yet to announce the cause of his death.

Smith's daughter Sanya posted a photo of her hugging her father with a heart and cloud emoji.

Robin Padilla shared the message of Smith's daughter Daisy.

Gary Valenciano posted: "The Philippine music scene would've never been the same without you in it. I salute and thaqnk you sir Pepe Smith. You rocked our world."

Singer and songwriter Nicole Asensio wrote on Instagram: "Paalam Tito Pepe Smith ..... The KING of Pinoy Rock. Thank you for being really nice to me always.... for being genuine... for giving advice and for encouraging me to sing... for always showing concern for my dad and my family’s well being... Thank you for the music, Thank you for the good vibes. Thank you for paving the way for the rest of us “misfits” who just wanna rock n make people feel. You’re a legend."

Singer and photographer Niña Sandejas posted on Facebook: "Pepe Smith and I spamming photobooths at a mac store with our faces. Glad I emailed this to myself back then. This was always my favorite photo, more than his portraits or performance shots through the years. Stop breaking our hearts universe! Enough already! Rakenrol in heaven Pepe Smith."

The Dawn lead singer Jett Pangan wrote: "I read the feed today, oh boy... RIP Pepe Smith."

Sam YG tweeted: "RIP Pepe Smith."

RIP Pepe Smith — Sam Gogna (@sam_yg) January 28, 2019

– Rappler.com