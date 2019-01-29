This 21-year-old lady is definitely going places!

Published 12:20 PM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – From being the first Filipina to walk the prestigious Arab Fashion Week's runway in November 2018, resident rising star Maymay Entrata shares another fashion feat with her Filipino fans – her very own luxury fashion magazine cover.

Maymay stuns on the cover of Dubai's XPEDITION Middle East magazine's 2019 spring edition, donning ethereal, princess-like dresses as she poses inside the City of Gold's Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Maymay also shared the high-fashion photos on her own Instagram account, thanking her fans for making her dreams come true.

"To all the people who made my dreams come true, not just here in the Philippines but also in Dubai. To all the the people who showed me that fairy tales exist.... Thank you. Thank you po for the experience of being part of @xpeditionmagazine @amatoofficial," she said in her caption.

"Family, it will be forever something I treasure," Maymay added.

Maymay got her big break in 2017 when she emerged as the winner of local reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7. – Rappler.com