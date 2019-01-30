Ice says they are overwhelmed by the positive responses after the news came out about undergoing IVF

Published 10:30 AM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ice Seguerra said he's looking forward to having his own family very soon, after he underwent the process of retrieving healthy egg cells that will later undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF).

In a series of Instagram posts, Ice's wife Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Dino, said they were able to harvest 3 good egg cells from Ice.

"Successful procedure!!! Thank you Lord. They were able to harvest 3 good eggs from Ice. Yung iba daw maliit na talaga. Tamad na daw kasi magproduce ng eggs ang ovaries ni Ice. Hala! Feeling ko narinig ng ovaries ni ice yung sabi nya na ibebenta na nya kasi unused. Haha! But at least we were able to retrieve 3." (The others were too small already.Ice's ovaries were lazy to produce eggs already. I feel Ice's ovaries heard him about selling it because it was unsued. But at least we were able to retrieve 3.)

In an interview with reporters at the press conference for his Valentine's concert Acoustic Love Journey on Tuesday, January 29, Ice spoke about finally going through the process.

In order to harvest eggs, once has to recieve several injections prior. Ice clarified it's Liza who will be carrying the baby eventually. The couple has also chosen a Caucasian sperm donor, whom Ice called "Superman."

"Mas gusto ko maranansan yung andoon ako for my wife. Yung makita ko siya na like yung ma experience ko siya na naglilihi, ma experience ko siya na dalhin sa doktor, experience all these things with her and I'm excited for that," Ice said.

(I want to experience being there for my wife. To see her like go through the stages of pregnancy, experience going to the doctor, experience all these things with her and I'm excited for that.)

Ice and Liza will be taking the next step in the IVF process in December 2019 yet. Liza, as FDCP chair, will be busy with preparations for the celebration of the 100 years of Philippine cinema the rest of the year.

Even before going through the process, Ice said both he and Liza wanted it and always dreamed of expanding their family.

While they've gotten criticism over their IVF plans, there has also been a positive response to their plans from their respective followers. Ice recalled that after his procedure, he noticed a box of cookies at home that came with an envelope. Inside was a letter from someone who was going through the same journey.

"Kung before na we both came out, people were telling us about their coming out stories and how their relationships goes up against the world, ngayon naman iba. Like people are sharing with us how they're also wanting to have a baby and their journey. Nakakatuwa lang it's so overwhelming."

(Before, when we both came out, people were telling us about their coming out stories and how their relationships goes up against the world. This time it's different. People are sharing with us how they're also wanting to have a baby and their journey. It's heart warming and it's so overwhelming.)

Ice said all sides of their respective families are looking forward to their future bundle of joy. "Very excited. My mom, my dad, my brother. [It's the] same with Liza's mom and her sister, sobrang excited." – Rappler.com