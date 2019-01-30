Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and newcomer Rosario Dawson gear up for 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

Published 12:39 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Your favorite zombie-slaying, gun-pumping, quirky post-apocalyptic group of pals is back – and now with more zombies to shoot and the same snarky humor to dish out.

The sequel to the 2009 dystopian comedy Zombieland now has an official name, Zombieland: Double Tap, plus a confirmed cast.

Sony Pictures released the sequel's official movie poster on Twitter as a #10YearChallenge, thankfully featuring the same bad-ass, OG cast: Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin.

Joining the pack are newcomers Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron First, The Defenders, Rent), Avan Jogia, and Zoey Deutch.

Original director Ruben Fleischer, fresh from Venom, will be directing the sequel, while Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will be returning as executive producers.



The movie's plot will find the group battling a new breed of zombies that have evolved through the years as they also encounter new human survivors.

Zombieland: Double Tap will begin filming this week, and is set for a worldwide theater release on October 11 this year. Now, who's ready to nut up or shut up? – Rappler.com

