The K-pop star shares photos that appear to be taken in Cebu

Published 5:28 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – EXO’s Kai is reportedly in the Philippines – and a series of recent posts on his Instagram account all but confirms it.

On January 29, photos of Kai arriving at what looks like the Cebu airport went viral on social media.

Kai hasn’t outright confirmed that he is in the country, but he did post a series of photos on his Instagram that appear to be taken from Fort San Pedro and the streets of Cebu.

If Kai is in the country, it isn’t clear why, though coincidentally, BLACKPINK – of which his ex-girlfriend Jennie is a member – is performing in Manila on February 2.

Kai is the main dancer and lead rapper of the South Korean boyband, EXO. They group recently performed in Manila in October 2018. – Rappler.com