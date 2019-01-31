'Masakit man at mahirap man, kailangan na muna namin itigil ‘to,' says member Jireh Singson

Published 4:04 PM, January 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The group Agsunta, who rose to fame online for their covers of popular songs songs announced they were "signing off" after 4 years in the music scene.

In a YouTube video posted on Tuesday, January 29, the group, composed of Jireh Singson, Mikel Arevalo, Josh Planas, and Stephen Arevalo first apologized for not posting anything in the last two months due to their busy schedules.

After much discussion, they made the decision to stop making music for the time being.

"Masakit man at mahirap man, kailangan na muna namin itigil ‘to,” Jireh Singson said. “Kami naman muna. It was 4 years of solid OPM, ilang taon ng pagsasama, at pagpapadama sa inyo ng pagmamahal naming apat, pagmamahal nating lahat sa OPM.”

(It's painful for us but we need to stop this first. It's us first. It was 4 years of solid OPM, years we've been together and how you made us 4 feel the love, and our love for OPM).

The group did not give a specific reason for the goodbye, but they took the opportunity to thank each other and the fans.

"Wala ang Agsunta kung wala kayo ang bawat isa sa inyo na nanonood at nakikinig sa amin," Jireh said, while adding that it wasn't quite a goodbye – they're still be making music for their fans.

(There would be no Agsunta if none of you watch or listen to us.)

Aside from OPM cover songs, the group, which signed with Star Records in 2017, is also known for their originals "Di Ba Halata," and "Patawad Na," which were released as part of the group's self-titled album in 2018. – Rappler.com