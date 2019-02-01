Congratulations to Andi, Philmar, and soon-to-be big sister Ellie!

Published 2:20 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With good news in hand, actress and model Andi Eigenmann took to Instagram stories on Friday, February 1, to announce the new bun in her oven, currently at 14 weeks.

"Haven't been active on social media for many (great) reasons – been adjusting slowly but surely to my 'new life.' The journey has been so exciting, yet scary at the same time but we have been so happy and at peace nonetheless," Andi posted.

"Still wouldn't have my life any other way. We are now on our way to moving to our new island home where our growing family will make more joyful memories together. Our loved ones, especially @chepoxz and Ellie and I cannot wait," she added, also tagging boyfriend Philmar Alipayo, a professional surfer.

Her next Instagram stories show before and after photos of her growing and glowing momma bod, one taken on December 17, 2018, and the next shot taken on February 1, 2019.

"And taken today, February 1, 2019. 14 weeks and 3 days pregnant with our little pear," Andie wrote.

Andi has a 7-year-old daughter, Ellie, with ex-boyfriend Jake Ejercito. Andi and Ellie are currently residing in Siargao.

Congratulations to Andi, Philmar, and soon-to-be big sister, Ellie! – Rappler.com