The 3-year-old Instagram star thanks her fans, God, and 'mommy and daddy too!'

Published 4:17 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Scarlet Snow Belo can barely hold a trophy in her tiny hands, but she was awarded one anyway. And like a true winner, she received it with an acceptance speech.

The tiny influencer was honored at People Asia's People of the Year 2019 awards, taking home the People's Choice Award.

Scarlet was the youngest awardee in the group, which also included National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, Olympic athlete Hidilyn Diaz, entrepreneur Dennis Uy, and actress Heart Evangelista.

In a post on Instagram, Scarlet's mom, celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, said the tot was too shy to give a speech on stage at the awards ceremony, but she did give one on the red carpet.

"Hello peoples, my name is Scarlet Snow Belo, and thank you for choosing me to be your newest People’s Choice Awardee," she said, as she held her award.

"And thank you for God loving me and caring for me. Oh! and mommy and daddy too! Bye!" she added, blowing a kiss to the crowd at the end of her speech.

At 3 years old (she turns 4 in March), Scarlet is one of the country's youngest influencers. As of this writing, she counts 2.9 million followers on Instagram, and she is also an endorser for several brands, including Red Ribbon, Security Bank, and NanKid.

Scarlet is the youngest of Vicki's 3 children and Vicki's only one with second husband Hayden Kho. – Rappler.com