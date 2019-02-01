'Iba na ang buhay ko ngayon... iba na rin ang buhay mo'

Published 8:17 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Finally, we're given a better sneak peek into Alone/Together, the Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil Valentine's movie that's bound to make hearts flutter and perhaps make eyes tear up along the way.

"College sweethearts Christine (Liza) and Raf (Enrique) meet again for the first time, five years after their breakup. As both now live a life different from each other, their reunion takes them back to their youth, their dreams, and the feelings they shared back in the day," reads Black Sheep's caption to the trailer on Facebook.

The two minute trailer shows the two leads falling in love while in university and making grand dreams – both for each other and themselves.

Things fall apart and years later, Tin and Raf bump into each other and try to work things out... until it doesn't again.

"Iba na ang buhay ko ngayon... iba na rin ang buhay mo (My life is different now... your life is different too)," says Christine, as Raf recieves an award and is cheered on by his new girlfriend.

Alone/Together, directed by Antoinette Jadaone, hits cinemas February 13. – Rappler.com