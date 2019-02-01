Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star in this spinoff from the hit franchise

Published 11:15 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw was released on Friday, February 1, with Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson leading the cast.

In the movie, Luke Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and Deckard Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, are forced to work together and set aside their differences. The two previously had run-ins with each other on earlier Fast and Furious movies.

This time, they have to take on a cyber- and genetically-enhanced anarchist named Brixton (Idris Elba), who gained control of an insidious bio-threat that could harm humanity.

The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby also stars in the movie as an MI6 agent and the sister of Deckard Shaw.

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is directed by David Leitch and opens in the US on August 2, 2019. – Rappler.com