Adam Levine and the band perform some of the big hits

Published 11:24 AM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Maroon 5 performed before thousands of football fans live on Monday, February 4 (Sunday, February 3) during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Adam Levine and the band were joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi during the show, as well as a choir.

Adam and the group performed some of the hits including "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," and "Girls Like You" with the choir from Atlanta.

At one point, Adam sang "Sugar" in a tank top and went shirtless while singing "Moves Like Jagger."

The group's performance comes after thousands signed a petition, urging the group not to perform in support of football player Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who started kneeling protests during pre-game US anthem performances as a way to protest racial and social injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick, a former star for the San Francisco 49ers, has not played in the league since 2016. He filed a grievance against the NFL and club owners last year, claiming they have conspired not to hire him.

The group was longed rumored to be performing, but only confirmed their appearance last January.

The half-time show is known to be one of the most watched performaces in the Super Bowl. Past performers include Lady Gaga, Beyonce. Justin Timberlake, and Michael Jackson. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com