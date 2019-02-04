Francis Concepcion, Mackie Empuerto, and Kiefer Sanchez perform 'Listen' to the amazement of the judges

Published 4:27 PM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The TNT Boys returned to the American stage, this time performing Beyonce's "Listen" before American judges Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, and Faith Hill, as well a group of international judges on The World's Best.



The judges and host James Corden were impressed by the boys' rendition, with Drew, Faith, and RuPaul praising them for their rendition.

"You have some serious attitude," Faith told them during the show. "I mean you're so precious and so sweet. But when you're singing, you were in that song, you were like bam!"

Drew said: "You know, I have a soft spot for kids. I was a kid performer, but I have kids now. This is a whole other thing. You possess a gift, you’re just that good."

RuPaul was impressed as well. "Boys I have one thing to say: Shantay, you stay."

Singer Pops Fernandez, who sits as one of the judges also praised the boys for carrying the Philippine flag in the contest.

"I am so proud right now to represent the Philippines. On behalf of the Filipinos, guess what? I know for a fact that you can be The World’s Best," she said.

The World's Best is a reality talent competition which brings talents from all over the world. Its judges include 3 American judges and a panel of international judges known as the Wall of the World.

The boys, who performed in a concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last November have also sang in other shows such as the international version of Little Big Shots and a charity ball in Singapore.

The trio also won the second season of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids. – Rappler.com