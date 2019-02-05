'I have been diagnosed with skin cancer,' says the former Miss Universe from Puerto Rico

Published 9:29 AM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres confirmed on Tuesday, February 5 that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.



In an Instagram post, she wrote: "As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us... our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves.



"Today I have some sad news... I have been diagnosed with skin cancer 'melanoma' from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years and had an uneven surface."

The Puerto Rican beauty queen and actress said that her fiance Louis D'Esposito was the one who convinced her to have a check-up. She also said that after the biospy and surgery, the results were positive and that they are now waiting to see which treatment she'll be getting.

"Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee and also they have removed two lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs," she wrote.

Although her two children are worried, Dayanara said she's leaving everything to God.

"I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control... My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy!"



She also reminded her followers never to forget taking care of themselves.

"But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you... PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked... I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayanara Torres (@dayanarapr) on Feb 4, 2019 at 3:40pm PST

Dayanara or Yari to Filipino fans became one of the most popular Miss Universe titleholders of her time. After crowning India's Sushmita Sen in Manila in 1994, she went on to become an actress, TV host, and dancer in the Philippines. (READ: Dayanara Torres on her past loves Aga Muhlach, Marc Anthony)

After her career in the country, Dayanara went back to Puerto Rico and the US to start career there. She has two kids from ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She was in the country in 2017 to judge the Miss Universe 2016 pageant, which was won by Iris Mittenaere of France. – Rappler.com