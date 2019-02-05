For its third straight weekend, Shyamalan's 'Glass' remains unbreakable, earning another $9.5 million

Published 10:55 AM, February 05, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Glass remained shatter-proof atop North American box offices for a 3rd straight weekend, earning $9.5 million, industry figures showed Monday, February 3, on the slowest Super Bowl weekend in 19 years.

Directed and financed by M. Night Shyamalan, Universal's superhero thriller unites the narratives from his Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016).

Much of the film starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy takes place in a psychiatric facility.

The overall box office was down 30.5% from last weekend and down 22% from the same weekend in 2018, Exhibitor Relations noted in its weekly box office report.

"Overall, the weekend is expected to be the worst Super Bowl weekend at the box office since 2000 when Destination Films's Eye of the Beholder starring Ashley Judd and Ewan McGregor topped the box office," fellow industry monitor Box Office Mojo said in its own analysis.

Keeping Glass company in the number two spot was buddy drama The Upside, with earnings of $8.7 million.

The Upside – which stars Bryan Cranston as a wealthy quadriplegic who hires ex-convict Kevin Hart as his caretaker – is a remake of the popular French film Les Intouchables.



Miss Bala, in which Gina Rodriguez features as a Los Angeles woman who finds herself mixed up in the dark world of drug trafficking on the Mexican border, debuted in 3rd place at $6.9 million.

Catherine Hardwicke directed the remake of a 2011 Mexican film.

Sinking a notch to fourth place was superhero flick Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the underwater king.

It earned $4.9 million, for a global take of more than $1.1 billion – making it the most successful DC Comics adaptation of all time, according to Exhibitor Relations.

After 8 weeks, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is holding in the 5th spot, with takings of $4.5 million and a North American total so far of $175.4 million.

It is a favorite to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature later this month.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

Green Book ($4.3 million)

The Kid Who Would Be King ($4.2 million)

A Dog's Way Home ($3.6 million)

Escape Room ($2.9 million)

They Shall Not Grow Old ($2.4 million)

– Rappler.com

