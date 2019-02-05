'Zootopia' actor Tommy Lister says that fans of the beloved Disney animated gem can expect two more films

Published 5:09 PM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, our favorite buddy-cop dynamic duo, may be hopping back to movie screens sooner than we think, and not just for one sequel, but two.

The modern, fluffy metropolis of Zootopia will reportedly live on as actor Tommy Lister, who voices Finnick, wolf Nick’s partner-in-crime, divulged the news during a publicity appearance, according to Blog Mickey.

“I can tell you for sure I’m doing another Zootopia with Disney. We're doing three of them,” he said.

“There were 3 Madagascars. We’re gonna replace that. We’re the biggest film that Disney is producing. The last one was $240 million. This one I’m hearing will be $300 million. That’s what they spent on the budget, not the advertising," Lister added.

The award-winning Zootopia is considered one of Walt Disney Animation’s most successful animated blockbuster hits, second only to Frozen in terms of box office gross sales, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. – Rappler.com