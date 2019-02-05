The singing sensation dazzles the crowd with songs like 'The Prayer' and 'The Climb'

Published 5:56 PM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo once again made her Filipino fans proud when she performed in Abu Dhabi after Pope Francis’ mass.

A video posted on Facebook shows Sarah performing several numbers, including inspirational, vaguely religious songs such as “The Prayer,” and “The Climb,” OPM anthem “Noypi,” and her classic hit, “Forever’s not Enough.”





My friend from UAE sent me this video so proud of you Sars! @JustSarahG #SarahGAtThePapalVisitUAE credits to my friend @anGELtan04 pic.twitter.com/10WipSllyx — Jielen Suguitan RN (@lenjiesexyvixen) February 5, 2019

For the performance, she wore an outfit by Dubai-based Filipino designer, Furne One.

Sarah’s boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli was among the popsters who beamed with pride. Retweeting a video of Sarah’s performance, Matteo said “My love is the best!!!!”

My love is the best!!!!!!!! https://t.co/b7YPU6o88k — Matteo Guidicelli (@mateoguidicelli) February 5, 2019

– Rappler.com