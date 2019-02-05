WATCH: Sarah Geronimo performs at the Pope Francis visit to UAE
MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo once again made her Filipino fans proud when she performed in Abu Dhabi after Pope Francis’ mass.
A video posted on Facebook shows Sarah performing several numbers, including inspirational, vaguely religious songs such as “The Prayer,” and “The Climb,” OPM anthem “Noypi,” and her classic hit, “Forever’s not Enough.”
SARAH GERONIMO, EVERYONE! #SarahGAtThePapalVisitUAE pic.twitter.com/qZWEszRROC— iSGfan (@iSGfan) February 5, 2019
My friend from UAE sent me this video so proud of you Sars! @JustSarahG #SarahGAtThePapalVisitUAE credits to my friend @anGELtan04 pic.twitter.com/10WipSllyx— Jielen Suguitan RN (@lenjiesexyvixen) February 5, 2019
For the performance, she wore an outfit by Dubai-based Filipino designer, Furne One.
God bless Sarah G! #SarahGAtThePapalVisitUAE pic.twitter.com/mx6LKyR8Ef— Jaeneeeey (@jeniebeans_SG) February 5, 2019
The Popstar Royalty— @vansmitchie19 (@Vanessa13160931) February 5, 2019
Keep Safe idol,and good luck#SarahGAtThePapalVisitUAE pic.twitter.com/CWOj28gv2y
The prayer #SarahGAtThePapalVisitUAE pic.twitter.com/WeJo1SZMUN— Edelle Deci (@edellepot) February 5, 2019
Sarah’s boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli was among the popsters who beamed with pride. Retweeting a video of Sarah’s performance, Matteo said “My love is the best!!!!”
My love is the best!!!!!!!! https://t.co/b7YPU6o88k— Matteo Guidicelli (@mateoguidicelli) February 5, 2019
– Rappler.com