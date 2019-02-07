'May I remind you Kris Aquino that it was you who started it all and engaged in trial by publicity for four months'

Published 10:25 AM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another Falcis is joining the fray.

After brothers Nicko and Jesus Falcis' sister Charlene publicly lashed out against media mogul Kris Aquino, their mother Carol broke her silence over the ongoing legal and social media battle between her sons and Kris.



In a statement posted on Nicko's Instagram page, Carol said she initially kept quiet about the issue for 4 months.

"First, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to all people, especially the netizens, who reached out and gave their unwavering support. I want to assure you that your belief in my son is not misplaced - he is truly INNOCENT of the false charges thrown against him! With your support, he has been vindicated!"

She then reminded Kris that she started the whole thing when she started posting on social media about someone betraying her. Carol also said it was Kris who was bullying her son Nicko.

"Second, my family is not engaging in a trial by publicity. May I remind you Kris Aquino that it was you who started it all and engaged in trial by publicity for four months, from September to December 2018. If my family is going public, it is only because we have to respond and defend ourselves from your constant lies and especially your death threats."



"How can your lawyers forget the fact that you tried to destroy Nicko’s reputation publicly by posting in your IG, FB, Twitter, and Youtube last Sept. 22, 2018 regarding an alleged 'betrayal of trust' by your financial adviser! You implied someone stole your 'life savings' for your sons. Behind the scenes, you tried to bully my family into signing one-sided contracts, using as leverage the fact that you can destroy Nicko's reputation even without naming him and more so if you name him!"

Carol also accused Kris of tapping her "paid minions," referring to media personalities including entertainment writer Lolit Solis. She also hit Kris for "calling the media to cover" when she filed charges against Nicko.

"Isn’t that trial by publicity? How UNFAIR for you to attack my son unrelentingly on social and mainstream media while we kept silent initially because your lawyer Atty. Fortun commanded us to keep quiet and of course, you threatened to have my son KILLED!"

Carol also took a swipe at the actress and lawyers for asking them to stop posting on social media. She also wrote that at one point, Kris wanted to meet her but she's glad it never happened.



"I liked your 'kaartehan' and I thought you were honest. But now I know you're not! I am NOT and NEVER will be a 'deeply shamed mother' as you shamelessly claimed in one of your IG posts and Kris Life Updates" with Ana Pingol!" she said, referring to an episode Kris shot.



She also reminded Kris of one of the 10 commandments. "Remember the 10 Commandments, 'THOU SHALT NOT LIE.' You started with lies, we will end it with truths."

Carol also said she wants Kris to get better. Kris has an autoimmune disease.

"NO SICKNESS CAN ever JUSTIFY concocting lies, bullying, and making death threats! I am glad she later admitted in one of her press cons that it was wrong for her to blame my son for her sickness.



"As a mother, I hope she recovers from her autoimmune disease so that she can enjoy life with her sons just as I want to live the rest of my senior life with my kids in peace. I pray she comes to her senses. I have been experiencing anxiety, palpitations, and paranoia about the safety of Nicko ever since her death threats. I am not getting any younger!" she said.

Carol ended her message with a quote: "Sometimes GOD will put a GOLIATH in your life, for you to find the DAVID within you! I pray the spirit of humility, forgiveness, and reconciliation will reign in our hearts and may the Truth be revealed in God’s perfect time."

Nicko was Kris' business manager. He now faces criminal complaints for allegedly misusing funds. He denies the charges. Kris has also filed cyber libel charges against Nicko's brother Jesus. – Rappler.com