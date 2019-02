Meet Nathalie's daughter Penelope

Published 10:38 AM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Nathalie Hart posted the first photos of her daughter Penelope with non-showbiz boyfriend Mayank Sharma on Wednesday, February 6.



"My beautiful angel Penelope," she captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathalie Hart (@imnathaliehart) on Feb 6, 2019 at 12:57am PST

Nathalie confirmed her pregnancy back in July. Before giving birth, she was last seen in the movie Abay Babes with Kylie Verzosa and Cristine Reyes. – Rappler.com