COPHENHAGEN, Denmark – American rapper Robert Kelly was barred Tuesday, February 5 from Danish radio over sexual assault allegations, a media group said.

Kelly, now 52, was convicted in 2002 over a video of himself committing sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl, but he was acquitted on appeal in 2008.

In the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which was aired in early January, several women accused the singer and producer of having sex with underage girls and of having surrounded himself with women whom he made sex slaves.

"As a radio we have a responsibility on who we give the airtime to," said Bauer Media official Tobias Nielsen. "It's very serious and we feel we can't have him on the playlists."

Bauer Media runs The Voice, NOVA, Radio 100, Pop FM, Radio Soft and MyRock in Denmark, reaching around 2.7 million listeners each week in a country of 5.8 million.

A rhythm and blues star in the 1980s, the rapper goes by the stage name R. Kelly.

The artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been accused for decades of child pornography, sex with minors, operating a sex cult and sexual battery.

According to an investigation opened in New York and several local media, R. Kelly is already under investigation in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

In recent months, and particularly after the documentary's release, the movement #MuteRKelly – designed to prevent the playing of his music – has gained pace.

So far the Atlanta-based organization says it has prompted the cancellation of 12 concerts, including in Europe, and caused Kelly to lose an estimated $1.75 million (1.5 million euros) in revenue.

Last month Sony Music dropped Kelly over the allegations.

The singer of "I Believe I Can Fly" fame – who recently announced a new album – has seen his reputation more and more seriously hard hit.

Calls for a boycott gathered pace thanks to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and via the #MuteRKelly hashtag on Twitter. – Rappler.com