The Russo brothers confirm that 'Endgame' is currently at 3 hours, and with no intermissions so far

Published 9:14 PM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If you're just as psyched as we are for Avengers: Endgame, we suggest prepping your bladders ASAP, because we're all in for a long Marvel ride – specifically, a 3-hour one, with no intermissions.

Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that the running time of the latest MCU film as of Tuesday, February 5, is currently at 3 hours.

In an interview with Collider, the brothers said that Endgame will most likely be the longest blockbuster in MCU's 11-year film history.

"We’re still at the 3-hour mark,” Joe Russo said.

"Right now, we think the movie is playing well and we've had great responses from our test audiences and we're feeling very good about where it is. We're still doing work to it. We're not done with it. Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it's a lot of storytelling to work into it," the pair said.

"Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like 3 hours worth of real estate."

Although editing is still taking place, the brothers said that the film's current 3-hour mark is something Marvel and Disney would support, if ever. "I think the studio is down with what the best story is," they added.

And will moviegoers be granted possible "bathroom break" intermissions?

"We have screened the movie 4 times for audiences now," Russo said, somewhat addressing the rumor. "For the first 3 screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom."

That's good to know.

Avengers: Endgame will beat Avengers: Infinity War's running time by at least 20 minutes, with Infinity War clocking in at two hours and 40 minutes.

The much-awaited blockbuster is set for an April 26 US release. – Rappler.com