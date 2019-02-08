The film is set to be released on March 13

Published 8:38 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre's upcoming film Ulan is already generating a lot of buzz, but even more so now that the first full trailer has been released.

The video, a little over 3 minutes, was released on YouTube on Friday, February 8. It shows some of the same scenes in the teaser, but with a more supernatural edge this time – the tikbalangs mentioned are actually shown, and there's also a particularly surreal scene where giant eggs are seated on desk chairs.

Of course there's also Nadine sharing scenes with her co-star Carlo Aquino, and their on-screen chemistry looks promising – at least as far as the trailer shows.

Ulan, written and directed by Irene Villamor, is set to be released on March 13, 2019. – Rappler.com