What do you think of the pop superstar's latest album, 'Thank, U, Next'?

Published 9:30 AM, February 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Reigning pop queen Ariana Grande dropped her highly-anticipated album overnight Friday, February 8 after slamming the producer of the Grammys for "lying" about her decision not to perform at music's biggest night.

The chart topper released her 5th album "Thank U, Next" before lashing out at Ken Ehrlich after the Grammys boss told US media the woman of the moment "felt it was too late for her to pull something together."

"i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," tweeted Grande with a screenshot of an Associated Press article. "i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend."

"i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. <3"

Grande, 26, then said she "offered 3 different songs" before axing the performance.

"it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games," she continued.

"it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me."

Images of the record-smashing singer have featured on billboards in Los Angeles promoting the gala, which will air Sunday, February 10 from 5:00 pm (0100 GMT Monday).

Grande's smash hit "thank u, next" – the lead single off her just-released album – came out after this year's nomination deadline.

She did receive two nominations in the pop categories, however: Grande's album Sweetener is up for Best Pop Vocal Album, while the sultry jam "God is a Woman" is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

The pop princess's 5th album sees the star sharpen her brand of bubblegum pop with a biting personal edge.

Several songs allude to her tumultuous past year of love that saw her break up with rapper Mac Miller – who died age 26 in September – and end a brief but heavily publicized engagement with comedian Pete Davidson.

In "Ghostin" Grande gets raw on mourning lost love, appearing to reference Miller: "Though I wish he were here instead/Don't want that living in your head/He just comes to visit me/When I'm dreaming every now and then."

In the bouncier bop "Bloodline" she turns hardheaded, likely referring to Davidson: "Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah/Just wanna have a good time." – Rappler.com