Are you ready to dive into treacherous Trench waters?

Published 1:32 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Remember those deathly sea monsters from Aquaman's iconic boat scene? They made their ghastly appearance during that nail-biting battle with Aquaman and princess Mera amid a raging sea storm.

Well, those ravenous amphibious creatures have refused to stay underwater, because the Trench monsters will be starring in their very own DC feature film.

A horror spinoff sequel to the box office hit Aquaman is in the (water) works, titled The Trench.

Warner Bros. has brought back original director James Wan, known for his horror films (The Conjuring, Insidious, Annabelle, Saw), to produce the spinoff, along with Peter Safran.

The studio also hired Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald to write the film's script, centering on the treacherous Mariana Trench and the creatures within. Both had previously worked under J.J. Abrams' (Cloverfield, Super 8, Star Trek) production company, Bad Robot.

Further details are still under wraps, but what has been confirmed so far is that it will be set within the Trench kingdom and will not be featuring the main cast of Aquaman.

The Trench creatures were introduced to the DC Comics’ Aquaman storyline in 2011.

Aquaman is the highest-grossing DC Universe film so far, as well as the 22nd highest-grossing film internationally. It has raked in $1.1 billion globally to date. – Rappler.com