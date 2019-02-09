Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead this year's nominations

Published 8:34 PM, February 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday, February 10 in Los Angeles.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with 8, followed by Canada's Drake at 7.

Folk rocker Brandi Carlile is the most-nominated female artist with 6 nods:

Album of the Year

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile, By The Way, I Forgive You

Drake, Scorpion

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

Various Artists, Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Brandi Carlile, "The Joke"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow" (from A Star Is Born)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "All The Stars" (from Black Panther)

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, with songwriters Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, "All The Stars" (from Black Panther)

Ella Mai with songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James and Dijon McFarlane, "Boo'd Up"

Drake with songwriters Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, "God's Plan"

Shawn Mendes with songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoffrey Warburton, "In My Blood"

Brandi Carlile with songwriters Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, "The Joke"

Zedd and Grey, with songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Marcus Lomax, "The Middle"

Lady Gaga with songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, "Shallow"

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, "This Is America"

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Music Video

The Carters, "APES**T"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Joyner Lucas, "I'm Not Racist"

Janelle Monae, "Pynk"

Tierra Whack, "Mumbo Jumbo

Best Rap Album

Cardi B, Invasion Of Privacy

Mac Miller, Swimming

Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap

Pusha T, Daytona

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy, Mania

Ghost, Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires

Weezer, Pacific Daydream

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello, Camila

Kelly Clarkson, Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys,Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Beck, Colors

Bjork, Utopia

David Byrne, American Utopia

St. Vincent, Masseduction

Best World Music Album

Bombino, Deran

Fatoumata Diawara, Fenfo

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Black Times

Soweto Gospel Choir, Freedom

Yiddish Glory, The Lost Songs of World War II

– Rappler.com

