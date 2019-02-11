IN PHOTOS: The best Grammys looks
MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 edition of the Grammy Awards was held on Monday, February 11 (Sunday, February 10 in the US) in Los Angeles, and as expected, red carpet outfits were among the many highlights of the yearly awards.
And how could the oufits not grab attention? It's at the Grammys were music and entertainment greats bust out their best – from the most chic and elegant to the most experimental of fashion.
Here are a few looks:
Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Jada Pinkett Smith
Katy Perry
Korean group BTS
We could listen to the boys saying "We are BTS and we're here at the #GRAMMYs" on a loop forever, tbh! #TearItUpBTS pic.twitter.com/HUMBEy9iU4— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019
Ricky Martin
Cool cat for a date at The Grammys!!!— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) February 11, 2019
.@RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/Jw1n6ecy8i
Pentatonix
Ready to celebrate music’s biggest night! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OQoVhe8X1P— Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) February 11, 2019
Alicia Keys
Janelle Monae during her performance on stage
There’s something about the way Janelle Monáe makes us FEEL #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xpsqOFIZVG— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019
Cardi B
Just a few more angles of @iamcardib and @OffsetYRN because, why not? #Grammys pic.twitter.com/iqxmwjoDWN— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 11, 2019
Dua Lipa
Bebe Rexha and H.E.R
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Dolly Parton
Red carpet, red dress, red shoes!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/1UsgPUyCya— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 11, 2019
Miley Cyrus
