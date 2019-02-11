Which outfit was your favorite?

Published 10:22 AM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 edition of the Grammy Awards was held on Monday, February 11 (Sunday, February 10 in the US) in Los Angeles, and as expected, red carpet outfits were among the many highlights of the yearly awards.

And how could the oufits not grab attention? It's at the Grammys were music and entertainment greats bust out their best – from the most chic and elegant to the most experimental of fashion.

Here are a few looks:

Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Jada Pinkett Smith

Katy Perry

Korean group BTS

We could listen to the boys saying "We are BTS and we're here at the #GRAMMYs" on a loop forever, tbh! #TearItUpBTS pic.twitter.com/HUMBEy9iU4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019

Ricky Martin

Cool cat for a date at The Grammys!!!

.@RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/Jw1n6ecy8i — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) February 11, 2019

Pentatonix

Alicia Keys

Janelle Monae during her performance on stage

There’s something about the way Janelle Monáe makes us FEEL #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xpsqOFIZVG — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Bebe Rexha and H.E.R

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus

– Rappler.com