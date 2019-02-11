The Film Development Council of the Philippines honors 86 artists in the film and television industry

Published 4:18 PM, February 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippiners (FDCP) held its Film Ambassadors Night on Sunday, February 10 at the SM Aura to honor people from film and television for their respective achievements abroad.



FDCP chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra led the event.

Three awardees were given the Camera Obsura Artistic Excellence Award. National Artist for Film Kidlat Tahimik, producer Bianca Balbuena and the movie The Hows of Us from Star Cinema, represented by Kathryn Bernardo, were present to accept the award.

Aside from the 3 awardees, 86 others were also recognized for their contribution in Philippine cinema with their respective wins from international award giving bodies.

Celeste Legaspi, Rachel Alejandro, Abra,and Bituin Escalante were some of the performers that night.

The Film Ambassadors Night formally kicks off the year long Sandaan (One Hundred Years of Philippine Cinema).

– Rappler.com