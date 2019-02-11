The Film Development Council of the Philippines honors 86 artists in the film and television industry
Published 4:18 PM, February 11, 2019
Updated 4:18 PM, February 11, 2019
AMBASSADOR'S NIGHT.FDCP chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra and actor Allen Dizon pose for a photo during the FDCP's Film Ambassador's Night on February 10. All photos from Facebook/Film Development Council of the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippiners (FDCP) held its Film Ambassadors Night on Sunday, February 10 at the SM Aura to honor people from film and television for their respective achievements abroad.
FDCP chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra led the event.
Three awardees were given the Camera Obsura Artistic Excellence Award. National Artist for Film Kidlat Tahimik, producer Bianca Balbuena and the movie The Hows of Us from Star Cinema, represented by Kathryn Bernardo, were present to accept the award.
Aside from the 3 awardees, 86 others were also recognized for their contribution in Philippine cinema with their respective wins from international award giving bodies.
Celeste Legaspi, Rachel Alejandro, Abra,and Bituin Escalante were some of the performers that night.
The Film Ambassadors Night formally kicks off the year long Sandaan (One Hundred Years of Philippine Cinema).
PERFORMANCE. Abra, Celeste Legaspi, Rachel Alejandro, and Bituin Escalante
AWARDEE. Producer Bianca Balbuena
HONOREE. Filmmaker Kidlat Tahimik and his wife Katrin.
STAR CINEMA'S REP. Kathryn Bernardo in attendance to accept the award for 'The Hows of Us.'
SUPPORT. Actor Ricky Davao lends his support to the Ambassador's Night.
IN THE HOUSE. Baron Geisler
HONOR. Dido de la Paz accepts his recognition from Liza Dino-Seguerra.
DUO. Directors and partners Jun Lana and Perci Intalan also came to the event.
NATIONAL ARTIST. Ryan Cayabyab receives his recognition for 'Ang Larawan.'
RECOGNITION. Mary Joy Apostol receives her award.
RESPETO. Director Treb Monteras attends the event for his movie 'Respeto.'
– Rappler.com